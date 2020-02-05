State of the Union 2020: Democratic Women’s Caucus wears white as a sign of solidarity

WASHINGTON – Members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus wore white to the State of the Union on Tuesday evening as a sign of solidarity.

In a tweet, the caucus said that its members were wearing white “to show our perseverance as we fight #ForThePeople … to oppose the dangerous policies of @ realDonaldTrump … to ensure that the voices of women and families are heard … and to let @POTUS know that we are not backing down. “

White is commonly associated with the female suffrage movement. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Some also wear green pins of the Equal Rights amendment before the expected House vote on the issue this month. Also look for pins with red, white and blue stripes to highlight climate change.

