State of the Union 2020: Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Hard Copy of President Donald Trump’s Remarks

WASHINGTON – Hardly has President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union speech when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore it in two.

Trump was barely done, turning around to greet the crowd of lawmakers Tuesday evening, when Pelosi, without a moment, tore the papers in his hand.

When asked later in the halls of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi replied, “It was the courteous thing to do.” She added, “It was the courteous thing to do given the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.”

President Pelosi just tore up:

One of our last surviving Tuskegee aviators.

Survival of a child born at 21 weeks.

The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.

Meeting of a soldier with his family.

It is his legacy.

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Pelosi’s tear came after another awkward moment before the address where Trump seemed to refuse to shake Pelosi’s hand.

On Tuesday, at the start of the State of the Union address, it appeared that Pelosi had reached out to Trump, a gesture in the middle of the removal process.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and to vice president Mike Pence upon his arrival for the evening speech when it appears that she has reached the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual speech.

Pelosi glanced over.

She then tweeted, “Democrats will never stop reaching out for friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but we will hold our ground where we cannot. can’t. # SOTU “

The speaker led House Democrats to dismiss Trump last month for abusing power and obstructing Congress in the Ukrainian affair. The Senate is on the point of acquitting it Wednesday of the two articles of dismissal.

