State of the Union 2020: Ripping a copy of Trump’s speech is not illegal

WASHINGTON – There is no doubt that Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a lot of noise when she tore up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech at the end of his speech. Pelosi said she had decided to shred what she considered to be a “compilation of lies” to make a statement “which makes it clear to the American people that it is not the truth”. Trump and his Republican allies, for their part, saw Pelosi’s action as disrespectful – and illegal in that. Legal experts disagreed, saying the speech was due to Pelosi with what she wanted.

ASSET: “I thought it was a terrible thing when she tore up the speech. First of all, it is an official document. You are not allowed. It is illegal what she did. She broke the law. “

FACTS:

Legal experts say no laws have been broken. They said it was not an original government document, but a copy of Pelosi’s speech.

Steven Aftergood, an archival expert at the Private Federation of American Scientists, said: “Legally, this is not a problem. Pelosi expressed contempt for the president’s speech and his opinions are constitutionally protected.” He said that his torn pieces of speech could themselves be considered a new record of historical value.

Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, said that Pelosi did not violate section 2071 of the United States Code, the federal law defining the deliberate destruction of an official record which was filed with a court or other government body – a crime punishable by imprisonment and forfeiture of office.

Heidi Kitrosser, professor of law at the University of Minnesota, said, “This is not an archival document. … This is one of many, many, many copies of President Trump and Nancy’s speech Pelosi is free to do whatever she wants with it. ” Kitrosser added that any disagreement with Trump’s speech is protected by the First Amendment “and in the case of Pelosi, under the speech and debate clause of the Constitution”.

AP editors Arijeta Lajka in New York and Amanda Seitz in Chicago contributed to this report.

