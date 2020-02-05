State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON – Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union in 2020, just a day after the conservative radio host announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In his speech, President Donald Trump described Limbaugh as “a special man, someone that millions of Americans adore”, and called him “the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet”.

Trump continued: “Rush, in recognition of all you have done for our nation, the millions of people you speak and inspire every day, and all the incredible work you have done for charity, I am proud to ‘announce tonight that you will receive the highest civilian honor in our country, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “

First Lady Melania Trump then presented the medal to Limbaugh while those seated nearby gave a standing ovation.

The White House announced the award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in an earlier press release detailing the guests of the President and the First Lady. In it, they described Limbaugh as “a champion of the Constitution, a defender of civic engagement and a committed patriot”.

Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in the Congress gallery for Tuesday’s speech. He is widely recognized as the key to the Republican takeover of Congress in 1994 and has strongly supported Trump and other Republicans.

Limbaugh has often been accused of hate speech, including fanaticism and blatant racism, through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro”, a song featured on his show that former President Barack Obama “renders white guilty happy “and called Obama” black, but not authentically “.

Its popularity survived the bricks and flourished despite personal misfortunes. In 2003 Limbaugh admitted addiction to painkillers and went into rehabilitation.

