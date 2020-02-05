State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON – Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union in 2020, just a day after the conservative radio host announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In his speech, President Donald Trump described Limbaugh as “a special man, someone that millions of Americans adore”, and called him “the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet”.

Trump continued: “Rush, in recognition of all you have done for our nation, the millions of people you speak and inspire every day, and all the incredible work you have done for charity, I am proud to ‘announce tonight that you will receive the highest civilian honor in our country, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “

First Lady Melania Trump then presented the medal to Limbaugh while those seated nearby gave a standing ovation.

The White House announced the award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in an earlier press release detailing the guests of the President and the First Lady. In it, they described Limbaugh as “a champion of the Constitution, a defender of civic engagement and a committed patriot”.

Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in the Congress gallery for Tuesday’s speech. He has been a staunch supporter of President Trump and his politics over the years.

Limbaugh announced on his national television program Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

