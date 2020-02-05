State of the Union: President Trump surprises military family with unexpected reunion

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump surprised a military family with an unexpected meeting during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

While discussing how “the war places a heavy burden on the extraordinary military families of our country,” Trump recognized Amy Williams of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two children, Elliana, 6, and Rowan. , 3 years.

“Amy works full time and volunteers many hours to help other military families,” said Trump. “In the past seven months, she has done everything while her husband, Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, has been in Afghanistan for her fourth deployment to the Middle East.”

SEE ALSO: State of the Union 2020

Trump continued, “Amy’s children have not seen their father’s face for many months. Amy, your family’s sacrifice allows all of our families to live in safety and peace.”

“But Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am delighted to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us this evening, and we could not keep it waiting longer, “Trump said Williams entered the room.

The family received a standing ovation from many in the room, and a “USA!” erupted before Trump continued his remarks.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.