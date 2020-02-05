State of Union 2020 Designated Survivor: An Overview of the Federal Government’s Emergency Plan

WASHINGTON – Andrew Cuomo did it.

Eric Holder did it.

Even former Vice President Dick Cheney did it.

All of them served as “designated survivors”, avoiding major events, including the state of the Union, and preparing to take power in the event of a disaster.

The ABC drama “Designated Survivor” directed by Kiefer Sutherland may have brought the practice of a designated survivor into the mainstream, but this has been going on for decades. The designated survivor is generally a Cabinet official over the age of 35 and a citizen born in the United States.

Before being governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo was secretary for housing and urban development. In 1999, during President Bill Clinton’s State of the Union address, Cuomo was chosen to be the designated survivor.

“You have the Secret Service with you, you have what they call football with you – the communication devices – because if that happens, you will be at war immediately,” Cuomo told ABC7NY. “You are accompanied by many members of the secret services and army officers, vehicles. It really makes you think how quickly the situation could get so bad, how fragile this whole system is and how the world is fragile. “

For President Trump’s State of the Union 2020 speech, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was named survivor-designate.

This post was originally posted in 2018 and has been updated.

