State Org Urges Plastic Surgeons For Help Among Coronavirus

exclusive

Plastic surgeons help with the real cause … donate much-needed medical equipment to help doctors prevent coronavirus.

TMZ got it this letter written by the California Medical Association and deployed by many prominent Beverly Hills plastic surgeons – along with other outpatient surgery / state procedures – to facilitate the redistribution of resources to address future increases in demand for health care services.

What’s more … the CMA is also seeking to obtain an inventory of ventilation equipment that can be redeployed to hospitals and other facilities currently dealing with COVID-19 patients. In particular, hospitals need masks and clothes.

Plastic surgeons across the state are also being asked to do a survey “to help identify our current health care resources as we all deal with COVID-19 emergencies. “

If the CMA – a professional organization representing physicians in California – says it’s asking for as much equipment as possible, it could put a damper on celebs who can take this time to intervene by some plastic surgeon.

As we first reported … “Botched” star and doc Terry Dubrow said the celebs efforts for plastic surgery while all were out of the public eye during the coronavirus pandemic.

#Paladities.