State-owned workers could be the next wave of layoffs as tax revenue dries amid COVID-19 – News – The Palm Beach Post

State and municipal workers may be workers who lose their jobs in the next phase of layoffs because the tax revenue that pays wages falls during a coronavirus pandemic.

Sales and income taxes, the most critical income streams in the two states and some cities, are expected to collapse as shoppers confine their homes, tourists postpone travel, and businesses that start from restaurants to retail, close and cut jobs.

Governments now in cash are starting to fix their payrolls by joining an ever-growing number of employers looking for ways to get rid of it.

“The layoffs and hardships of state and local workers occurred during the Great Recession, and it is likely … also in this economic crisis,” says Jared Walczak, director of state tax policy at the Tax Foundation.

He notes that some federal aid is available and that projects are likely to be delayed in order to increase available funds in the short term. “But neither of these is likely to cover that gap completely.”

The state of Dayton, Ohio, has already clogged nearly a quarter of its municipal workforce and plans to cut more. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city will hurt its civilian staff for 26 days in the next fiscal year.

Ja Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., And Bill Cassidy, R-La, have introduced a bill to create a $ 500 billion fund to help states and local governments weather the economic downturn while providing essential services.

“This is a challenging time for every state and every local government,” says Mark Robyn, a senior officer at The Pew Charitable Trust. “No one will be threatened by this crisis.”

Income, sales taxes are important

While the economy began to shut down in March as officials told businesses to stop and told residents to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, states and local governments are really starting to feel the economic downturn this month, tax experts say.

Personal income and sales taxes account for an average of 38% and 31% of average government funding. The lion’s share of the income is according to the Pew Charitable Trust.

But March’s sales tax revenue is due to government officials next week. And many do not receive income tax, which is typically paid in April because deadlines have been extended largely due to the pandemic.

Now, “most states seem to be budgeting as if their revenues would fall 5-10 percent in the next fiscal year,” Walczak says. “But … it seems honestly optimistic unless we see a relatively quick result. Return to work for many people.”

In some Ohio cities, payroll has already begun.

Cincinnati has exposed 1,700 employees. And Dayton has hired 470 employees since mid-March, about a quarter of its employees.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the city initially focused on workers who were not considered critical during the pandemic, such as those working in recreation centers or community development.

But now the jobs of the police and firefighter are also on the line. Dayton, which receives 70 percent of its funding from income taxes, is scrapping its 2020 budget and has advised department heads to prepare for job cuts to address a potential 18 percent revenue shortfall.

“It’s likely to happen in June,” Whaley, who is also the second vice-president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said the job cuts will be. “If we don’t get help from the federal government, we’re talking about cuts in each department,” he said, adding, “75% of our budget we spend on police, fires and public works, so all the money is.”

But the city staff has little volatility.

“We’re cutting 40% of our workers during a big recession,” he says, “so there’s not a lot of fat here.”

Never recovered from a great recession

Many governments, which cut jobs sharply during the 2008 recession and in the years immediately following, never saw their payrolls recover.

By 2013, states had cut about 170,000 jobs, and five years later, states still had about 132,000 fewer jobs than before the recession, Robyn said.

But job cuts may be the only way to deal with the economic crisis, which some local officials say will be even worse than what the nation dealt with 12 years ago.

“We all remember the 2008 recession,” Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti said in a speech at this week’s city event. “So far, it was the biggest economic blow of our lives, and it hurt. But … this is bigger, and it hurts more.”

Saying the city’s revenue has fallen sharply and the city has borrowed $ 70 million from its reserve fund and other sources, Garcetti said its civilian workers will have to leave for 26 days without pay – a 10% pay cut – in the next fiscal year. The city also maintains the current rental freeze.

“My priority is to reduce the number of vague days as soon as possible,” he said, adding that he is asking federal officials to allow them to use emergency funds or direct special assistance to cities.

The provinces also feel pain

In Wisconsin, property taxes are the bulk of revenue in the provinces and are unlikely to be affected immediately by the current recession. However, the decline in sales tax revenue will take some to areas such as Milwaukee and Dane County, which tend to receive substantial revenue from both commuters and tourists.

“What we’re already starting to see is renting the freezes,” says Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum. “The longer the economic recovery takes, I believe more and more countries will have to look at problems and possibly layoffs.”

Certain seasonal positions may also go unfilled, he says, as cost savings that cities and states can also turn to to preserve jobs.

Rainy Day funds, secured by many governments after the Great Recession, could also fill budget holes and prevent layoffs.

In 2019, states had $ 75 billion in these reserves, a record amount, Robyn says. A state with a medium-sized fund could pay for its operations in about 28 days with just these savings.

It’s “good news – is this source to be exploited,” “Robyn says. But depending on how long and severe this crisis ends, rainy day funds will certainly not be able to cover all budget deficits. that states see. Many states have more than before … but in some states little or nothing has been saved. ”

