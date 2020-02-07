State police closed Route 9 on Brookline-Newton line, looking for suspicious shooting

The state police are reporting part of Route 9 to the Brookline, the Newton line has been shut down due to an ongoing incident with a suspect possibly related to a shooting at Brigham Hospital and the Women Friday morning.

Brigham and Women have issued a statement on Twitter that a member of their Valet team has been shot and is currently in a stable state.

During the active shooting incident this morning, a member of our Valet team was shot. Our emergency response team responded immediately and our colleague is currently in a stable state. There is no further threat to our campus.

– Brigham and Women’s (@BrighamWomens) 7 February 2020

Mass State Police has released a statement on Twitter about the possible linked incident:

“There is an active law enforcement incident going on at the Brookline Newton line in Hammond St & Route 9. There is no current threat to the public. There are road closures. Please avoid the area. “

-development