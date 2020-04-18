State Representative to Join Anti-Locked Protest in Front of Maine Governor’s House

Rep. State of Maine Rep. Chris Johansen is expected to join on Monday in front of Governor Janet Mills’s house.

Johansen hosts the Maine Re-Open Convoy and Parade, a demonstration scheduled for Monday, April 20 at noon that will surround the Governor’s Palace in Augusta to protest orders to stay at Mills’s home intended to stop the spread of the corona virus. Other groups plan to protest the state capital Monday as well.

Johansen’s Facebook page for protests at the Governor’s Palace stated, “It’s time we sent this message to our governor: ‘Maine has to go back to work, we understand that this disease is contagious, and we are responsible for following guidelines.’ “

Mills declared a state of emergency on March 18 that closed all schools, most parks, and non-essential businesses throughout the state. The order also makes people reluctant to use public transportation. In early April, he issued a stay-at-home order and the others closed all hotels and rental properties, except for housing “vulnerable populations” and needed workers.

The initial order to stay home is set to end April 30, but he has extended it to May 15. Meanwhile, he said that his country was coordinating with New Hampshire and Vermont on how to safely reopen their economies. A similar coalition has developed between western, southwest and east central countries.

On Friday, he said he would soon unveil plans for a gradual reopening “adapted to the demographics and various sectors of our country’s economy,” but gave no additional details.

However, Johansen believes that action across the state is unnecessary because of the number of coronavirus and hospitalization cases in the state.

Maine has 633 confirmed corona virus cases and 19 deaths. The highest number of cases occurred in Cumberland County with 360 cases, York County with 170 cases and Kennebec County, where the capital is located, with 95 cases. So far, 11 out of 16 states have 15 or fewer cases.

At present, only 28 of the 151 state critical care hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients and only eight patients using 584 ventilators are available in the state.

People take part in protests for “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine” at the Michigan Congress House in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. The group was disappointed with (D-MI) Michigan Governor Getchen Whitmer (D-MI) expanding the state to remain at home To contain the spread of the corona virus.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty

The Johansen program asks people to carry bull horns, carry flags, and wear the red ball caps of the trademark “Make America Great Again”, as well as face masks. The invitation also told potential participants to “keep a distance of 6 feet” from each other.

He acknowledged that he and other participants would take the risk, but he said the rope with the red mark would help the protesters stay away from each other. “I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t so important for this business,” Johansen told the Press Herald.

Other Facebook groups, ReOpen Maine and Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine, announced on Friday their intention to gather “thousands” of protesters at the State House on Monday as well.

Officers who oversee the protest will focus on education and leniency, Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin told the publication.

“We will cut them a lot of slack,” Gauvin said. “We understand people want their voices to be heard, and if they do it in a reasonable way, I don’t think there will be many problems.”

Similar protests have taken place this week in the capitals of Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Oklahoma with groups in the hundreds or thousands. The Facebook group is also planning upcoming protests in Idaho, Indiana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, the states of Washington and Wisconsin.