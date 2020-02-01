State Secretaries talk about election security in Washington

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – State Secretaries from most of the 50 states, including Florida, were in Washington this week for their annual national conference.

The main topic on the agenda this year: cybersecurity.

After Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, polls by the Associated Press, NPR, PBS and others show that many Americans are concerned about election security.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee was among the conference attendees. She tweeted a message from Washington saying, “The close cooperation between government and local election officials helps us # Protect2020.”

The close cooperation between government and local elections helps us, # Protect2020. Today I joined Florida’s election officers David Stafford and Chris Chambless at @ CISAGov Elections Tabletop Exercise to share ideas and improve our digital resilience. pic.twitter.com/PmAoxMKqCP

– Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) January 30, 2020

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston and his colleagues are optimistic.

“We believe that these will probably be the safest choices we’ve ever had,” said Thurston.

He says that trust in new voting machines comes from his and many other states. But other concerns remain, such as how vulnerable online voter registrations could be to hackers.

“When something comes up, we set up this chain of communication so we can do it quickly,” said Thurston.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress continue to disagree on what should be done to protect the country’s elections.

“As far as states are concerned, I think we really appreciate it if the federal government is largely reluctant to hold elections,” said Thurston.

State secretaries, however, welcome federal funding. Congress spent hundreds of millions of dollars on election security measures last month.

While states figure out how to bring the money together and what it should be spent on, it is up to the voters, says Thurston when it comes to voting.

“Come out to vote. It is your right. It is your duty, “he said.

