State team squads go Wild After Quarantine with Louisiana Woman

Every good squirrel story needs a plan to change, therefore Willamina – the wounded squirrel was beaten by a Louisiana woman who was being quarantined – caught up with her, and we wish it a happy ending.

The headline here is that Willamina is taking a big step toward the wild – a move forced by the state after we posted a story last week about Willa and her foster mom, Emily.

We were with Emily Live TMZ Friday with a big update … he handed Willa a licensed rehab and release facility after contacting the Wildlife and Fisheries Dept. state and said Willa should go.

Like we told you … Emily taken by the baby squirrel as the state shutdown in Louisiana began last month – he was just weeks away with eye disease. Emily raised her, fed and got her proper veterinary care.

Pretty inspiring story, especially in the midst of a pandemic world.

The problem is … our post, and Emily’s social media, got a lot of eyeballs on them, and that’s when the state got involved. You could tell Emily’s broken heart that she had to separate from her furry friend – they had been exchanging for the past 6 weeks.

However, he told us that this would be a good move for Willamina, as he was about to partake of the other squirrel !!!

As Emily said … squirrels are likely to run in pairs, and she hopes this step puts Willa on a much better path to finally get out of the germ.

Search Live TMZ later today, as Emily gives us more details about the new home and partner with Willamina.