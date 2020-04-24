Home » Featured » State team squads go Wild After Quarantine with Louisiana Woman
0

State team squads go Wild After Quarantine with Louisiana Woman

Bykaykoch on April 24, 2020
State team squads go Wild After Quarantine with Louisiana Woman

Play video content

exclusive

TMZ.com

Every good squirrel story needs a plan to change, therefore Willamina – the wounded squirrel was beaten by a Louisiana woman who was being quarantined – caught up with her, and we wish it a happy ending.

The headline here is that Willamina is taking a big step toward the wild – a move forced by the state after we posted a story last week about Willa and her foster mom, Emily.

We were with Emily Live TMZ Friday with a big update … he handed Willa a licensed rehab and release facility after contacting the Wildlife and Fisheries Dept. state and said Willa should go.

Like we told you … Emily taken by the baby squirrel as the state shutdown in Louisiana began last month – he was just weeks away with eye disease. Emily raised her, fed and got her proper veterinary care.

Play video content

TMZ.com

Pretty inspiring story, especially in the midst of a pandemic world.

The problem is … our post, and Emily’s social media, got a lot of eyeballs on them, and that’s when the state got involved. You could tell Emily’s broken heart that she had to separate from her furry friend – they had been exchanging for the past 6 weeks.

However, he told us that this would be a good move for Willamina, as he was about to partake of the other squirrel !!!

Play video content

As Emily said … squirrels are likely to run in pairs, and she hopes this step puts Willa on a much better path to finally get out of the germ.

Search Live TMZ later today, as Emily gives us more details about the new home and partner with Willamina.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Articles