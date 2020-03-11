State wellbeing exchange gives special enrollment period thanks to virus

March 11, 2020 2:24 PM

OLYMPIA, Clean. – The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the state Health and fitness Advantage Exchange to give a confined-time particular enrollment time period for capable people who are presently without insurance.

The particular enrollment period operates by April 8 and will enable uninsured persons 30 times to enroll in wellness insurance plan coverage by Washington Healthplanfinder.

Till April 8, persons searching for a specific enrollment must speak to the Buyer Assistance Heart involving 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633 TTY: 1-855-627-9604, or a regional accredited broker or navigator.

Individuals persons can then request the exclusive enrollment interval and find a program by April 8 for a protection begin date starting April 1.

“It is apparent that quite a few in our condition have been exposed to this virus and that wellness insurance coverage will be crucial to those people seeking treatment,” reported Trade Chief Government Officer Pam MacEwan.

“Individuals need to have to have peace of intellect to acquire treatment of all health and fitness wants, primarily if they are at a substantial possibility. Presented today’s outstanding situations we are enabling people who are uninsured to enroll and gain access to the essential expert services they may possibly will need,” McEwan extra.

Prospects who practical experience an additional qualifying function, such as relationship, beginning of a boy or girl or a go, are also suitable to store for coverage and/or individuals who qualify for Medicaid by Washington Apple Well being is out there yr round on Washington Healthplanfinder.

In addition, enrollment is presented year-spherical to people and family members by way of Medicaid, known in this point out as Washington Apple Health and fitness. Free or low-cost protection is accessible calendar year-spherical for individuals who qualify.

Washington Healthplanfinder is an on the web market for individuals and family members in Washington to review and enroll in health and fitness insurance policy coverage and achieve obtain to tax credits, lowered price tag sharing and community systems this sort of as Medicaid.

The future regular well being and dental plans open up enrollment period for Washington Healthplanfinder begins on Nov. 1, 2020.

