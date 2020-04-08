States with the highest number of COVID-19 patients at higher risk of financial slippage: ICRA

State governments, which make most of their income income dependent on compensation, face higher liquidity revenues and risks, as withdrawals from sex will have a negative impact throughout the year, the report said.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 8, 2020, 7:38 PM IST

The countries with the highest number of COVID-19 patients are at risk of financial slippage because they have to increase the cost of health-related services to curb its prevalence, the Ikra Rating Agency said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ikra said that countries that have seen a significant return of migrant workers and a significant number of their daily wages could see a sharp increase in their income expenditures during the current fiscal year.

The ranking also said the prevalence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on other components of state taxes themselves, including sales tax / VAT on petroleum products and motor vehicle taxes.

Ekra added that cautious spending on unnecessary services such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment is likely to widen the gap between the government’s GST set and projected revenues for 2020-20.

