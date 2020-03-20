Statewide coronavirus shutdowns can affect gun sales and transfers

The FBI is warning that statewide shutdowns due to the coronavirus may delay the background checks needed to purchase a new or used retail pistol.

The National National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) provides one of three answers when conducting a background check on the purchase of a weapon. Or approve; a failure, which means that there is no sale; or a delay, which means the instant review can be extended to three business days to verify after-buyer registrations that would be.

The FBI posted a message on its NICS page detailing that state-level stops on coronaviruses could affect the three-day period for removed controls. This time frame, known as Brady’s transfer date, is the subject of the FBI’s message:

If a state chooses to limit its days of operation or close state offices, this could affect the Brady Transfer Date (BAT) by changing the time that an FFL can legally transfer a firearm with a delayed state. The NICS Section requires that FFLs be aware of the impact this may have on your day-to-day operations, and also emphasize the importance of adhering to the BAT that you are provided with at the time a transaction becomes involved. state of delay. . Brady’s Act does not federally prohibit an FFL from transferring a firearm after the third business day ends, even if the NICS Section has not been able to give a prior response, according to 18 U.S.C. § 922

Gun sales are currently rising across the country, and the FBI is warning that shutdowns could affect transfer times.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.