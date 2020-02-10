Static-X shares video for pounding new track Hollow

Static-X has released a video for their new single Hollow with vocals from late frontman Wayne Static.

It is the first taste of material from the upcoming album Project Regeneration Volume 1, which will be released on May 29. Volume 2 is released separately on a date that has yet to be completed.

The original plan for the record was to add several guest vocalists to the core formation of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda, but after uncovering isolated vocal recordings of Static, it was decided to make his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

Bassist Campos says: “The band, our producers and especially Wayne’s family are incredibly happy with the way the album comes out and we know that Wayne is looking down on us with a big smile as we begin to share his final with the world. “

Drummer Jay explains why Project Regeneration will be a split release: “We have been working on a lot of material over the past year and a half. When selecting the songs to go to the final mixing phase, it became clear that there is just too much material and not enough time to make this one album. ”

Campos adds: “The last thing we wanted to do was make the fans wait longer. We also did not want to leave the remaining material because it is almost finished and we know that the fans want to hear and experience everything.

“We also recognize that all this music is part of the same body of work, which marks this very important chapter of Static-X, so it makes sense to release all music under the same flag: Project Regeneration.”

Campos confirms that the vocals for Hollow were originally recorded in 2005 for the album Start A War, but says that both he and Static never felt that the music on the demo was fully realized.

He adds: “That’s why it didn’t appear on Start A War or any other Static-X album that followed. The vocals sounded great, but some musical compositions from that period felt a bit experimental.

“The band went through a lot of changes at the time and in retrospect it felt like we had strayed from that authentic Static-X sound that really defined us.”

Project Regeneration Volumes 1 and 2 will contain more than 20 songs and include “all remaining works left by Wayne Static, along with the original line-up of the band Death Death in Wisconsin.”

A full tracklist for Project Regeneration Volume 1 will be revealed in due course, but the cover can be found below.

