Stationery retail is not all doom-and-gloom

Not to be cynical, but to call the world “stationery” nowadays, and there is a possibility that the mind is moving in the direction of a similar stationary word – the concept of lack of movement, like in a couch potato or a broken car on the Street side. This is understandable, since email, SMS and other forms of digital and mobile communication have replaced actual writing – which of course seems to reduce the need for actual stationery.

New evidence of this – part of the broader trend of existential changes in the retail store world, changes that are coming to the fore this month – comes from reports that the stationery chain Papyrus is closing the shop. The first papyrus shop opened in 1973 when italics were a key part of elementary school education, much to the delight of many nostalgic people who can still evoke memories of the horror of those cursed with handwriting. The chain had since expanded to around 260 retail locations.

“Papyrus parent company Schurman Retail Group tried to renegotiate rental terms for its stores, but apparently not enough concessions were made to save the company’s locations,” the report said. “While it is still unclear whether Papyrus’ e-commerce and wholesale businesses will remain, the store will liquidate sales in its stores.”

Millennials to the rescue

The move naturally has a lot more to do with the decline in handwriting.

Buying, sending, and receiving greeting cards is constantly changing in a world where social media and sparkling, decorated text are often enough to convey congratulatory messages. But that doesn’t mean that greeting cards are the type of letterhead or envelope opener.

In fact, there are solid reports that millennials – this generation of scapegoats responsible for the demise of certain fast-moving restaurant chains, densely packed pieces of ancient carbon (aka diamonds) and other key consumers – are helping to keep the greeting card industry alive.

Not so long ago, NPR put it this way: “Last year, sales of greeting cards were stable. The greeting card industry could raise up to $ 933 million on Valentine’s Day (2019), a little more than last year (an estimated $ 894 million). “Undoubtedly, the next edition of this brand-friendly holiday will bring even more good news for you to the greeting card industry, provided the trends keep up. “Greeting card experts say that younger people and millennia in particular have kept the industry going. And they buy fancy special cards, often with a personal touch,” the report says.

Brick-and-Mortar view

None of this will save the papyrus retail chain. And it is very likely that the remaining stationary competitors, along with their stationary competitors, will either have to find ways to reinvent themselves for the 2020s, or have to look around for bankruptcy attorneys and liquidation specialists. Further evidence for this larger point emerges in the first weeks after the 2019 Christmas business season, when retailers and industry experts take stock of the latest consumer data.

In the last part of 2019, physical retail experienced some glitzy moments here and there. This is reflected in the latest Fiserv data, which shows a 1.4 percent growth in stationary retail during the 2019 holiday season. However, e-commerce growth over this period saw a relatively robust growth rate of 8.1 percent. Overall retail growth was 3.8 percent.

In a recent PYMNTS interview on Christmas shopping season data, Glenn Fodor, senior vice president of data and analytics at Fiserv (First Data), made clear the not new but still important case that online shopping can fulfill much better job when it comes to giving customers exactly what they want. Combine that with how much of the world’s population has moved beyond old-fashioned paper for many forms of correspondence and expression, and you can see why stationary stationery stores are not in a desirable place. Other factors that are involved in these changes are the rise in cash registers and the replacement of ink with pixels.

Recycling and sales

That’s not all, as a deep look at the landscape with office supplies and stationery stores shows. “Stationery stores have been affected by increasing environmental concerns among consumers,” it said. “However, many consumers did not want to compromise on price and quality, and some environmentally friendly paper products were more expensive than new goods.”

Even though total sales are falling and retail chains are closing, existing retailers still benefit from consumers’ growing desire for unique, artisanal, or old-fashioned products – descriptions that can apply to many stationery items. However, this presupposes that such retailers can use relatively sophisticated digital and mobile marketing strategies. However, in this analysis it says: “For the future, many sources assume that the number of independent traders will be smaller and that the surviving units will likely form new associations and groups. National distribution networks and closer partnerships between manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers should make the stationery distribution system more efficient. “

It is unclear how the demand for personalized products and the ever present desire for nostalgic consumption will affect stationery retailers in the coming years. The outlook may not look good, but on the other hand, certain types of stationery seem to be around for a while.

