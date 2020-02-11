Status Audio’s high-end audio equipment is now 25% cheaper

With Status Audio you get a 25% discount

Status audio

We are big fans of Status Audio, a New York-based audio brand that uses the lack of branding to pass on savings, but not to reduce the sound.

The company is currently offering a 25% discount on all equipment with the code WINTER25. That means you get headphones and earphones that have already paid less than $ 100.

Some favorites:

BT ones

These slim, comfortable and foldable wireless 40mm on-ear headphones for the driver are available in attractive dark or black colors. They offer 30 hours of charging time, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a 3.5 mm cable backup. Something similar from the larger audio brands could cost three times that amount.

BT structure

Wireless behind-the-ear set for active users with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, water resistance and a secure fit.

BT transfer

Your everyday, unobtrusive earphone option. Available in gunmetal or midnight colors with a battery life of eight hours.

CB-1

These padded, closed studio monitors (not wireless) are originally equipped with 50 mm drivers and offer a neutral sound signature.

