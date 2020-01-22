Stay awake: Senators struggle to focus on Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON – Adam Schiff was still talking – about witnesses, documents, future presidents and President Donald Trump’s impeachment. He had said it all, but five hours after the Senate trial began, Schiff, the main prosecutor, said it again.

Suddenly, Republican-side Senator James Risch of Idaho raised his left hand so that Schiff could see it and repeatedly pointed to his watch. Time has run out, Risch signaled. He was right: it was time to vote, and – maybe just as important – it would be time for dinner soon. Schiff gave in and the senators rose to vote and then quietly left the chamber.

“The issue is something we have all heard,” Indian Republican Senator Mike Braun told reporters.

The understatement helps explain what appeared to be a widespread attentive battle late Tuesday, as arguments in the abuse and disability trial continued until late in the evening. It’s a challenge anyone on a jury could understand, but senators are trying not to complain about the enormous political challenges of the 2020 election process.

About a third of the senators are up for re-election. The more experienced members are in front of the camera during the process. Anyone who fell asleep – and a few senators looked like they had a Monday – that only took place during the third impeachment process in history had to make statements.

The urge to dismount comes partly from the familiarity of the arguments. You all heard the story of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine. Only a handful claim they haven’t decided whether Trump should be removed from office. And the result – the acquitted President’s acquittal – seems clear. The process is expected to cover lengthy, familiar areas six days a week until it is complete.

Good news for those in need of attention: the Senate voted on Tuesday to exchange 12-hour days for 8-hour days when the opening disputes begin. And both sides use audiovisual aids to keep people awake. Lawyer Jay Sekulow showed something and raised his voice late in the trial, which seemed to excite people.

But in the crowded, traditional chamber, the senators have little to do other than take notes and listen. Phones and coffee are prohibited. So talk to each other and share notes. There is no walking up and down in the chamber. Snacks are traditionally frowned upon, although Republican Senator Ben Sasse from Nebraska saw something in his mouth and chewed when he wrote on a notepad.

The senators of both parties paid close attention, took notes, highlighted papers and listened carefully – at least initially.

One of the most productive actors throughout the process was Senator Susan Collins, a Maine centrist Republican who is in a tough re-election campaign this year. Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of four Democratic presidential candidates who had been pushed back to the Senate prior to the Iowa rallies, held a blue pen and a yellow pencil in her right hand and took turns taking notes.

Others seemed to struggle to maintain attention over the hours. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate who has openly complained about being in Washington, yawned and eventually put his head back on his chair.

Minnesota’s senator Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic presidential candidate, subtly chewed something extensive, possibly rubber, as Schiff said.

A few hours later, visitors’ galleries were less than half full. A staff area on the Senate floor had additional chairs, but few people sat there. Senators regularly looked into the galleries, a rare occurrence.

“They’ve presented their entire case about three times already, and it looks like we’ll hear it two or three times tonight,” said Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo.