[stay-calm-and-soldier-on,-shafie-tells-sabah-as-rumours-of-defections-persist]

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal is pictured at Ritz Carlton, Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, March 3 — Main Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal sought to allay Sabah residents concerned about the balance of his administration as discuss of lawmakers changing sides remained rampant.

The Semporna MP, battling rumours of defecting elected associates and a doable change of federal government, posted a photo of him smiling and doting on his grandson Shazwan Azfar Shazni.

The photograph was captioned “keep tranquil and soldier on” and shared on social media.

It was learnt that Shafie is at the moment in Kuala Lumpur. Speculation about the fate of his administration escalated right after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as primary minister on Sunday.

Shafie taken care of that his Warisan get together and its allies would help Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but has stored a very low profile since the weekend immediately after the latter unsuccessful to end Muhyiddin’s ascension.

Numerous Pakatan Harapan states have previously fallen and some amongst the previous ruling coalition’s lawmakers have defected to Perikatan.

Warisan has been battling rumours of defections from get together members who have been initially from Umno or other Barisan Nasional parties, and Shafie’s deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking and secretary-standard Loretto Padua Jr have issued statements to downplay rumours.

Some Sabahans have lauded the federal government on social media for sustaining its stance and not “supporting the backdoor government”. Sabah is also no stranger to being an Opposition state, the very last time in 1994 following the tumble of the Parti Bersatu Sabah governing administration.

Nevertheless, it was rumoured that for the reason that no official stand has been built by the Condition, there is the likelihood of defections and horse investing to get assemblymen to aid the federal authorities.

At the present-day standing, Warisan, along with DAP, Upko and PKR retains 43 seats in the 60 seat condition assembly when the Opposition, made up of Bersatu, PBS, STAR and Umno retains 17 seats.