Stay calm when the police stop you

Visible minorities in Japan have a hard time in a country where the police have a lot of arbitrariness and bad checks (as we saw recently in the Carlos Ghosn case). As a result, we are faced with two decades of police-backed stories of “the foreigner” as a defector and criminal.

I advise you what to do if you suddenly find yourself on the street in front of an ID check – provided you don’t want to just hand in your zairyū kādo (residence card) and start your day at some point. This is just a brief overview. More information is available online at debito.org/whattodoif.html.

Ask why you are being stopped: Ask if this is a “Shokumu Shitsumon” (police questioning of personal data). If so, the law requires the probable reason for committing a crime, or committing an early crime, and displaying the POLICE ID upon your request. If not, ask if you can go.

Ask for your ID: “Sumimasen. Keisatsu techō o misete kudasai ”is sufficient. Write it down and / or take a picture of it. This will undoubtedly cause a stir, but without this record there is no personal responsibility.

Use your phone (or ask a friend) to start recording: You do not need consent and even if this is done in secret, a record in court is permitted. They will tell you to put the phone away, but at least leave the sound on. No inclusion can lead to a “he said she said” result and nobody will likely believe your side. It can also mitigate the bull’s behavior preventively, but there is no guarantee that it won’t go the other way.

Ask if compliance is optional (nin’i desu ka): If you are asked whether you want to search your backpack, your bags and your wallet, you have the option to refuse the search without a search warrant (reijō). Try: “Reijō ga nakereba, kekkō desu.”

Above all, stay calm and polite and never raise your voice: This can be difficult if you are surrounded by a phalanx of suspicious police officers. But as in other societies, the threshold to resist arrest is arbitrary and a judge will take the police officer’s word about your verdict into custody.

Equip yourself with the necessary vocabulary. Proof that you are fairly fluent in your legal rights is also a natural control of abuses. Cops around the world take advantage of ignorance of their goals. So if you do well and confidently, things may go smoother.

There is no surefire way to get out of an identity check (unless you can be guaranteed by your personal chief of police), but some of these measures could help you feel less powerless afterwards. Good luck.

