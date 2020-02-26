stay-energy-line-falls-onto-auto-with-young-people-inside-of-in-central-fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two teens are envisioned to be okay after a freak accident in central Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno law enforcement say a 17 and 18-calendar year-outdated have been heading southbound on Barton in the vicinity of Likelihood when the steering wheel locked up, creating the car or truck to crash into a energy pole.

Just one of the poles fell onto the automobile, flipping the car or truck more than. Live ability strains ended up on the car or truck and teenagers waited inside the auto till 1st responders arrived.

Authorities say a chemical from the pole was exposed to the adolescents.

They were being taken to the healthcare facility for cure and are anticipated to be alright.