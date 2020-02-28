[stay:-fifth-district-supervisor-debate:-five-candidates-discussion-for-seat-on-county-board]

The candidates include things like incumbent fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez who has represented the district due to the fact 2013.

She is becoming challenged by four candidates together with Ronnie Cruz. He is the income manager at Kern County’s only Spanish language newspaper El Well-known.

Also working is real estate agent Ben Valdez, entrepreneur and coordinator David Abbasi and Greenfield Union College District Board member Dr. Ricardo Herrera.

The district inlcludes a great deal of south and east Bakersfield.

The debate starts on this webpage and on KGET Tv 17 at seven p.m.