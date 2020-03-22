Stay home and keep good hygiene, MPs plead after PJ, Lembah Pantai listed as top Covid-19 hotspots | Malaysia

Baba Dona Super Mart Lembah Pantai taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection by implementing social distancing, crowd control measures, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Petaling Jaya and Lembah Pantai MPs Maria Chin Abdullah and Fahmi Fadzil have urged their constituents to abide by the movement control order (MCO) to stay put at home, after their areas recorded the most number of Covid-19 cases.

Both MPs from PKR also urged the public to keep good hygiene practices and to stay positive to weather the rest of the order period.

“It’s quite worrying, given that certain areas in Lembah Pantai are densely populated.

“I advise all residents to constantly obey the MCO; always observe good hygiene; don’t mingle or socialise; maintain social distance; and stay at home,” Fahmi told Malay Mail when contacted.

Maria also urged the public to stay at home, encouraging them to think positively and spend the remaining days at home with their loved ones.

“I still feel people are still out on the streets. While some wet markets are open I sincerely hope people will stay put, cook own meals or order in. It’s only another 10 more days,” Maria said.

“For the sake of our loved ones, our neighbours and those out there treating the infected, please stay at home.

“Also this is the time to spend time with your family, children and connect online with friends that you don’t have time. Let’s stay positive, stay safe and stay at home.” she added when contacted.

LATEST UPDATE COVID-19: as of 12 noon 21 March 2020, 153 new positive cases have been reported today bringing the total number to 1,183. Attached the distribution & mapping of cases according to district. 27 cases discharged today and total 114 patients have been discharged. pic.twitter.com/kzem0Q2LWA

— Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) March 22, 2020

The latest data published by Ministry of Health Director-General, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today, showed that the two districts contributed 96 and 90 cases respectively, as at noon yesterday.

According to the hotspots listed, Hulu Langat had 75 cases, Johor Baru (52), Seremban (42), and Titiwangsa (41).

In East Malaysia, Tawau led with 37 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (32), and Kuching (30).

The data was sourced from both the ministry and the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

Yesterday, 153 new cases were reported, bringing the total number to 1,183 nationwide.