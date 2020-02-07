Stay in good heart health | KGET 17

(NBC News) Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for men and women.

Symptoms between the sexes may differ.

“The presentation, and the way the doctors think about it, is really based on old studies where we looked mainly at men with heart attacks, without realizing that women actually have the same or even higher risk “, explains the cardiologist. Dr. Sanjeev Gulati.

The most common symptom is chest pain or tightness, but for women it may not be the most severe.

They are more likely to experience other symptoms such as indigestion, back or jaw pain, fatigue or shortness of breath.

“If, every day, you walk the dog and you can walk in the block and suddenly you are halfway and you have more shortness of breath, you stop and it disappears or s ‘improves quickly. These are things we are looking for, ”says Dr. Gulati.

Men and women can reduce their risk by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising and eating well, and by managing conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol.

Quitting smoking also helps.

Heart attacks tend to strike women later in life than men.

According to the American Heart Association, the average age of a first attack in a man is 65 years; for a woman, it is 72.

Learn more: https://on.today.com/31uflyg