stay-updates,-score-for-vanderbilt-vs.-auburn-in-sec-women’s-basketball-event

Vanderbilt women's basketball coach Stephanie White on Feb. 23, 2020.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Vanderbilt seems to increase its period when the Commodores get on Auburn on Wednesday in the first round of SEC Women’s Basketball Match.

Tipoff is 10 a.m. Central at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The match will be televised by SEC Network.

It can be the 3rd conference this year concerning the 12th-seeded Commodores (14-15) and the 13th-seeded Tigers (10-17).

Vanderbilt defeated Auburn 77-55 in Nashville on Jan. 2 to open up the SEC period. The Tigers gained the rematch in Auburn, 70-62, on Feb. two.

Vanderbilt mentor Stephanie White has nonetheless to win a video game in the SEC Match, possessing lost in the very first spherical the past three a long time.

Vanderbilt has not superior previous the first round considering that 2016 when the Commodores created it to the quarterfinals.

The winner of Wednesday’s recreation will play No. five seed Arkansas (22-7) on Thursday.