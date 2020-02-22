[Stay updates | Tennessee basketball faces Auburn to open difficult remaining extend]

AUBURN, Ala. — Tennessee basketball has the to start with video game Saturday of a grueling 5-video game operate to close the frequent year.

The Vols (15-11, 7-6 SEC) play at No. 12 Auburn (22-4, nine-4) on Saturday (midday ET, CBS) — the initially of two conferences amongst the Vols and Tigers in the ultimate five online games.

UT plays at Arkansas, hosts Florida and goes to Kentucky in concerning the meetings with Auburn.

“I just can’t picture anybody has a harder finish than we do coming down the extend,” Vols coach Rick Barnes stated. “That’s why early when you come to feel like matters are in your favor, you need to have to seize some (wins), and when you really don’t get them, it would make it difficult.

“I just believe this time of the calendar year, wins are challenging to get. I never treatment who you’re participating in mainly because most people has gotten improved.”

Auburn shed its previous two games by double-digits to Missouri and Georgia with no the remarkably regarded freshman.

Auburn is predicted to be without forward Isaac Okoro — its second-primary scorer and rebounder — Saturday. He has not performed in the earlier two online games with a pulled hamstring. He traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, but did not play.

UT has missing 3 straight to Auburn and previous UT mentor Bruce Pearl in the previous two seasons. The Tigers routed UT 94-84 early in SEC participate in two seasons ago, prior to thwarting two championship alternatives last year.

Tennessee shed at Auburn in the normal-season finale last yr to miss a share of the SEC title. Then the Vols were blown out in the SEC Event title game by the Auburn staff that achieved the Closing Four.