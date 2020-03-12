“Stay Wherever You Are”: Govt Advises Indian Nationals in Coronavirus Foci – News from India

The Indian government has asked its nationals to stay where they are as the country announced stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus disease.

“We advise Indians – wherever they are, it is better to stay with them,” said Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “They should only travel if they have compelling reasons for doing so,” he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar, meanwhile, said India had received requests from Bhutan, Maldives, Iran and China for assistance such as medical equipment. “Some devices are shipped to China and others are being considered,” he said.

India, which has been announcing travel restrictions and other measures in recent weeks, virtually closed on tourists on Wednesday after imposing strict visa restrictions. It has suspended almost all visas to enter India by April 15. The decision, announced Wednesday, was part of an extraordinary new measure taken by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, including a call for laws that give the federal administration authority over states to manage counteracting efforts.

“In the last few days, there has been a 40 percent decrease in the number of Indians,” said Raveesh Kumar.

Speaking about Italy, one of the hotspots of coronaviruses, MEA officials said that a lot of Indian students who had completed the courses wanted to return. “But if they can, we would advise them to stay away,” Ravi said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Italy was ruling an issue of concern.

“I would like to share with Honble members that the steps in this regard have already begun. It has been decided to provide testing primarily for students / compassionate cases in Italy and to collect test samples. A medical team is sent there from India. Those tested negatives will have the possibility of traveling and will be quarantined upon arrival in India for 14 days, ”Jaishankar said.

The coronavirus, originally from China’s Wuhan city, has now spread to more than 90 countries and has killed over 3,300 people worldwide. Countries such as South Korea and Italy have recorded the highest number of deaths with the exception of China.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has increased to 73. Of these 73 persons, 56 are Indian nationals. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the highest number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

