‘Staying at Liverpool is more interesting than joining Barcelona or Real Madrid’ – Ray Parlour expects Reds to dominate Europe

Liverpool can ‘dominate Europe’ over the following five yrs if they regulate to keep their file-breaking squad with each other, believes Ray Parlour.

The Reds have operate riot in the Leading League this period, with a three-2 get around West Ham on Monday night time reestablishing their 22-point lead at the major of the desk.

It usually means Jurgen Klopp’s facet are now only Four wins absent from sealing the club’s to start with ever Premier League title and first league crown in 30 many years.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Sadio Mane celebrates scoring Liverpool’s winner towards West Ham at Anfield

But with their outstanding achievement has occur the unavoidable speculation above a number of their star players.

The likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been the issue of transfer rumours in latest months, with Real Madrid and Barcelona generally linked with the world’s major gamers.

Virgil van Dijk is another participant absolutely on the radars of the world’s best groups, though full-again flyers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have emerged as two of the finest attacking defenders in the video game.

That is plenty of to give any Liverpool fan nightmares, but Arsenal legend Parlour had some words of ease and comfort for any apprehensive Reds on Tuesday’s Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast.

He thinks Liverpool’s star-studded staff would choose to continue to be at Anfield than be a part of one particular of the Spanish giants, as they have a improved prospect of regularly successful titles if they keep below the tutelage of Herr Klopp.

“If Liverpool can keep that squad jointly for the following a few or four a long time, they can dominate Europe,” stated the former Gunners midfielder.

Getty Images Ray Parlour thinks Liverpool’s players would substantially rather remain and preserve successful at Anfield than move to a European large

“A large amount of them have signed extensive-time period contracts now and they’re on the journey, the identical as Jurgen Klopp.

“Liverpool pay significant wages and the players search quite satisfied with the way they play, with smiles on their faces, and they evidently like playing for Klopp. So why not continue to keep them?

“Where else can you go? There’s only Real Madrid or Barcelona… but even then why would you want to go there?

“Liverpool is a fantastic club, one particular of the most important in the planet, so I imagine that most players would adhere there if they know they are heading to retain having chances.

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold is a future Ballon d’Or winner, states Ray Parlour

“They gained the Champions League very last yr, they are going to get the Premier League this calendar year, and they could get to the Champions League closing once more.

“I imagine they’ve signed extensive-time period contracts since they want to play for Liverpool Football Club.

“The crew they’ve bought and are constructing, they are all fantastic ages there are not quite a few gamers above 30 and coming to the conclude of their professions.

“They’re all a extremely superior age for the next three or 4 a long time.

“If you can keep them all jointly I’m certain they can get loads much more trophies heading forward.”

Look at a clip of Ray Parlour on the Alan Brazil Sporting activities Breakfast, previously mentioned