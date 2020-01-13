Stealing Astros sign: AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow fired after receiving a 1-year suspension from MLB

NEW YORK – Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired on Monday shortly after Major League Baseball suspended them for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier on Monday, MLB issued the suspensions for the entire season and the team was fined $ 5 million.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that the current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench coach in 2017 – will soon be punished. Manfred said that Cora developed the sign-steal system used by the Astros.

Houston also loses its next two first and second round draws.

Manfred said that Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to Luhnow’s attention. The GM told Major League Baseball that he was unaware of the system, but Manfred held him responsible for the team’s actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was unaware.

“I think the behavior of the Astros and its executives in higher baseball activities deserves considerable discipline,” said baseball commissioner Rob Manfred in his report on the investigation. “I base this finding on the fact that the senior baseball operations of the Club were explicitly informed in September 2017 that I would hold them responsible for violations of our stealing policy, and those individuals did not take action to to ensure that Club players and staff have adhered to this policy during the 2017 Posting season and the 2018 regular season. The behavior described herein has led to fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs and members of the ask the media about the integrity of games in which the Astros have participated, and while it is impossible to determine whether the behavior has actually affected the results on the field, the perception of some causes it to have significantly damaged the game.