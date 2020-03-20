Steel Allegiance’s ‘Thrashing From The House Of Blues Anaheim’ To Raise Money For Looney Tunes Record Retailer

Two earlier unreleased reside tunes from Metallic ALLEGIANCE have been made obtainable for electronic down load, with 100 per cent of the proceeds heading to fork out the salaries of the long-running West Babylon, New York file retail outlet Looney Tunes throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

“Pledge Of Allegiance” and “Cannot Eliminate The Devil” were being recorded on January 25, 2018 at the Household Of Blues in Anaheim, California and feature guest appearances by users of SEPULTURA, Death ANGEL and Testament.

Metal ALLEGIANCE is an all-star group of hefty metallic musicians, spawned from the “Metallic Masters” clinics by previous advertising director at Samson Technologies, Mark Menghi. The band is made up of 4 main members — Menghi, David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, THE Winery Puppies, Desire THEATER) and Alex Skolnick (Testament) — together with a rotating cast of company.

“Thrashing From The House Of Blues Anaheim” features the subsequent musicians:

1) Cannot Kill The Devil

Chuck Billy (Testament) – Vocals



Alex Skolnick (Testament) – Guitar



Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) – Guitar



Mark Menghi – Bass



David Ellefson (MEGADETH) – Bass



Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO) – drums

2) Pledge Of Allegiance

Mark Osegueda (Demise ANGEL) – Vocals



Alex Skolnick (Testament) – Guitar



Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA) – Guitar



Mark Menghi – Bass



David Ellefson (MEGADETH) – Bass



Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO) – Drums

Steel ALLEGIANCE has produced two full-duration albums so much, 2015 self-titled debut, and 2018 sophomore hard work, “Quantity II: Energy Drunk Majesty”.

Looney Tunes opened in August of 1971, when it began providing vinyl data. In much more the latest yrs, it has been featuring CDs, jewelry and clothing, in addition to in-shop performances and autograph sessions. Household-owned, Looney Tunes was handed down from Karl Groeger Sr. to his sons, Karl Groeger Jr. and Jamie Groeger.

To remark on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

tale or overview, you need to be logged in to an energetic personal account on Facebook. As soon as you are logged in, you will be in a position to comment. Consumer remarks or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

does not endorse, or assure the accuracy of, any consumer remark. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening responses, or anything at all that may well violate any applicable regulations, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” one-way links that show up subsequent to the remarks on their own. To do so, simply click the downward arrow on the best-ideal corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until eventually you roll above it) and decide on the suitable action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

reserves the correct to “cover” remarks that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” consumers that violate the site’s Phrases Of Services. Concealed reviews will nonetheless appear to the user and to the user’s Fb buddies. If a new remark is released from a “banned” consumer or contains a blacklisted word, this remark will routinely have restricted visibility (the “banned” user’s remarks will only be noticeable to the consumer and the user’s Fb mates).