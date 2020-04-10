Steel Panther’s Satchel: ‘Even If I Catch The Coronavirus, I’m Not Frightened Of It’

Metal PANTHER‘s Russ “Satchel” Parrish has been employing the coronavirus downtime “to be imaginative and produce tunes.” He tells Metallic Wani in a new interview (hear audio down below): “There’s normally more tracks to write. I really don’t know a whole large amount of bands that have downtime other than for now. Most bands have to tour to make dollars, and you have to compose albums whilst you are touring most of the time. And now we’re all pressured to get a break from the touring, so it is really a wonderful time to be innovative, ’cause there’s surely not gonna be any exhibits. I will not know any bands that are performing exhibits appropriate now.”

Satchel went on to say that Steel PANTHER‘s potential touring designs are up in the air at the moment. “No person knows what is actually gonna take place,” he explained. “The touring could continue. It could get postponed extra. We’re just like every other band — we are unable to wait around to get out and engage in. ‘Cause that’s truly all which is remaining of the tunes company — the reside efficiency — and we enjoy to perform dwell, and we have often been a stay band 1st. We are unable to hold out to go play. We did have to postpone a few reveals.

“Nevertheless long this normally takes to get by way of, we are going to get as a result of it and we are gonna keep on rocking,” he extra. “And with any luck , none of us will die of previous age just before we can start off actively playing all over again. ‘Cause we’re not spring chickens at this position.”

Asked if he is anxious about the prospect of remaining all over hundreds or perhaps countless numbers of people today in a live performance venue through the coronavirus pandemic, Satchel claimed: “Not at all. I am going to roll the dice. Even if I capture the coronavirus, I’m not worried of it. It can not take me out. I’m also potent-willed, far too stubborn to go… You are unable to get rid of me with the goddamn flu, you couldn’t eliminate me with chlamydia or gonorrhea or herpes. I don’t treatment about nearly anything.”

Metal PANTHER‘s most up-to-date album, “Significant Metal Policies”, was produced past September. The disc, which is explained in a push launch as a “major steel edition of a self-help guide and supreme party album merged,” was once once more created by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its past recordings, which include 2017’s “Reduce The Bar”.

Metal PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the fewer flattering elements of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-Computer system sexual content material as a favorite lyrical concept.

The group’s music has been described as “VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT satisfies ‘Wayne’s World’, finish with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive.”

Twelve many years in the past, Metal PANTHER adjusted its title from Steel SKOOL to its present moniker and shifted the concentration of its act from ’80s metallic covers to originals.



