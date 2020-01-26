KOBE – Dan Carter scored 15 points when Kobe Kobelco Steelers, defending champion of the Japanese Top League, won a brilliant rematch on Sunday with runner up last season’s Suntory Sungoliath [35:29].

With trials by Ryohei Yamanaka, Tom Franklin, Fraser Anderson and Richard Buckman, the champions were able to face an intense Sungoliath challenge before 26.312 at Kobe’s Noevir Stadium.

A Steelers defensive frenzy put Suntory in the lead when Hikaru Tamura Buckman froze with a dummy and ran a gentle fourth-minute attempt that he converted.

Tamura also kicked three penalties to end with 16 points.

Matt Giteau, who came on for Tamura in the 62nd minute, converted a penalty after the final whistle to give Sungoliath a bonus point in an entertaining competition that was far from the 55-5 deficit that Suntory had in the final of the past Season suffered.

Steelers, who was unbeaten in three games, is second with 13 points behind Panasonic Wild Knights, who have three bonus point wins. Toshiba Brave Lupus also has 13 points. Sungoliath has one win and two loss of bonus points.

Also on Sunday, Canon Eagles won in four attempts in the first half with 38:12 against NEC Green Rockets, who were still victorious after three games.