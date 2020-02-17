[Steelers Head Mentor, Quarterback Respond to Mason Rudolph’s Alleged Racist Remarks: ‘Bold-Confronted Lie’]

Soon after Myles Garrett introduced his assert that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to as him the N-word during an in-match altercation in November back again into the information cycle, members of the Steelers organization fought back again.

On Monday, Steelers head mentor Mike Tomlin appeared on ESPN’s Initial Get to protect his quarterback.

“I took offense to it to be rather trustworthy with you,” Tomlin told co-host Stephen A Smith.

Mike Tomlin reacts to the allegations manufactured against Mason Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/H2lkcu4YQY — To start with Get (@FirstTake) February 17, 2020

Garrett discovered information of the incident that noticed him suspended indefinitely just after he strike Rudolph with his helmet in an job interview with ESPN’s Mina Kimes Friday morning. In the job interview, Garrett wished the information of Rudolph’s words and phrases hardly ever acquired out in the to start with place due to the fact he did not want it to be a “justification of his actions.”

Rudolph estimate-tweeted the clip from SportsCenter and explained, “1000% Bogus. Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.”

Tomlin introduced a assertion defending Rudolph on Saturday, but his visual appeal on 1st Just take was his initial Television job interview just after Garrett doubled down on the remarks.

“Nobody on that area as a member of the Cleveland Browns or the Pittsburgh Steelers corroborated what was reported by Myles Garrett,” Tomlin explained. “That was found by us and the Nationwide Football League. At no stage in that [ESPN] piece this weekend was that said.”

Garrett’s indefinite suspension was lifted very last week ahead of he spoke up on the subject again. Rudolph, who was not punished for the alleged remarks, is not at the moment getting investigated for the altercation.

On his reasoning about his scarce television appearance, Tomlin simply explained, “When these allegations returned this past weekend, I imagined it was proper that Mason was properly defended.”