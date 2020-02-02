Steelers’ Troy Polamalu highlights the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

February 2 (UPI) – Great Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Polamalu led the last members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020 class.

Former Denver Broncos security Steve Atwater, then-St. The recipient of Louis Rams, Isaac Bruce, ex-Seattle Seahawks and the Viking security guard from Minnesota, Steve Hutchinson, former Indianapolis Colts who returned Edgerrin James and Polamalu, were selected for inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

The five new additions to the modern era were selected by the Board of Selectors of the Hall of Fame and officially announced during the NFL Honors Show on Saturday. The winners will also be recognized at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The latest group will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on August 8.

Polamalu, who was in his first year in the Hall of Fame, was elected Pro Bowl eight times and was named Defensive Player of the Year for the NFL in 2010. In the last four classes, he was the ninth Hall of Famer in the first choice.

“Honestly, it’s just surreal,” said Polamalu of the Steelers official website. “I feel really surreal. I am very grateful to all of my teammates. This is really a tribute to them. I am honored and unworthy to be honest.”

Atwater was also eight times a pro bowler and two-time champion with the Broncos. He had at least 100 duels in six seasons and was a selection of all ten teams in the 1990s.

James made the cut for the Hall of Fame in his fourth year as a finalist. The four-time Pro Bowl choice ranks 13th in NFL history at the Rushing Yards (12,246).

Bruce was a key member of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” offensive and recorded eight seasons with a length of 1,000 meters. He is fifth in league history with 15,208 yards received.

Hutchinson, a five-time All-Pro, was an anchor for both the Seahawks and the Vikings, and received the Pro Bowl award seven times.

The hundred-year-old candidates previously selected for anchorage were offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, head coach Bill Cowher, head coach Jimmy Johnson, offensive tackle Winston Hill, wide receiver Harold Carmichael, offensive tackle Duke Slater, defensive end / linebacker Ed Sprinkle, icon from NFL Films Steve Sabol, defensive duel against Alex Karras, security Bobby Dillon, security Donnie Shell, executive George Young, wide receiver Mac Speedie, security Cliff Harris and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.