SteelSeries acquires A-Volute, the company behind Nahimic audio software

SteelSeries, a Danish manufacturer of gaming peripherals and headphones, has announced the acquisition of A-Volute, the independent developer of Nahimic audio software. The Danish manufacturer is looking to take full advantage of the experience of A-Volutes to strengthen its audio range, with its Arctis series already established in the gaming headphones market.

SteelSeries is no stranger to the peripheral market, with experience spanning over two decades. The company has seen successful product launches and popular products including its World of Warcraft branded gaming mice. So in an effort to increase its audio range which is driven by its premium Arctics range, it acquired A-Volute.

Hi-Fidelity SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless gaming headset

A-Volutes’ portfolio is impressive and its software is used by many system integrators, including Dell, GIGABYTE and MSI. For those unfamiliar with it, Nahimic audio software allows users to configure various audio enhancements / adjustments through a control panel application. Among other things, Nahimic software is capable of providing virtual surround sound mixing, as well as audio equalization settings, including bass, treble and voice when used with a microphone. It remains to be seen how SteelSeries is trying to implement Nahimic in its gaming products, but Arctis Pro comes with a GameDAC that could shed light on possible usage scenarios.

The Nahimic 3 audio control panel bundled with the Godlike MSI MEG X570 motherboard

The current CEO of SteelSeries, Ehtisham Rabbani, has stated this regarding his purchase of A-Volute:

“With our award-winning innovations that have redefined the gaming audio experience and our first-class SteelSeries Engine software, bringing A-Volute into the SteelSeries family seemed like a natural choice and we are extremely excited to be partnering with Tuyen and his team”, said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. “With their excellence in audio software, they will help us further enhance the players’ audio experience.”

No details of the transaction’s financial data have been revealed, but SteelSeries says the deal will close later this spring.

