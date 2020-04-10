Stefania Ruhel is whispering to the Economic Task Force Koronas of Atromitos

MSNBC Stephanie Ruhle looked at the news that President Donald Trump forms a new working group for the corona to focus on the economic impact of the pandemic.

As the disease continues to devastate the national economy, multiple reports say Trump is planning a second White House working group to revive the economy in late April.

When Roule met with her colleagues to discuss the issue on Thursday, she agreed Katy Tur that it is not up to Trump to decide when people across the country believe it is safe enough to say they are open to work.

“Let’s be clear: open business is an emotion. It’s a sign, it’s not real life,” Roule said. “This is not a snowy day. We are not going to decide a week from now or three weeks from now. ‘Okay, everyone goes back to work.’ “Look at Singapore. Singapore opened up and then they saw the biggest daily jump to date. Who was it? They were blue collar workers. We’re not going to go back to work until the public health experts weigh in here.”

Ruhle went on to say that the country’s economic woes will end when the pandemic is addressed “in a public health policy way, or we will be in worse shape than ever.” While acknowledging that the latest unemployment figures are “disturbing and irritating,” Ruhle stressed that Americans “need” to stay home now, while the government is calculating what unemployment benefits are and protecting people from Covid-19.

From there, Brian Williams asked Roule if Trump was likely to be the new working group to reassure various industries in the midst of the pandemic. Ruhel replied, “Maybe it makes them talk, but the president’s appearance, or if we see the numbers overestimated or underestimated, they’re not going to play this time, because we’re talking about life and death.”

“People are dying. Shopkeepers are dying. If you tell the people in the agricultural community, if you run a farm, you can’t run the risk that the people working out there will have the virus, they’ll spread it to someone else. This is a very serious business. So yes, the president is going out there, talking about a big game. He is making the market go up and making the market go down. But this is a perfect example where the stock market and real life and the real E CONOMY are two very different things. “

Ruhle’s comments were a significant extension of a tweet she wrote earlier, which also raised skepticism about the “noise” of starting the economy already.

