Monday was a day worth celebrating for Stefanie Dolson.

As anticipated, the Sky re-signed Dolson to a multi-12 months offer, the workforce announced Monday. Term of the deal weren’t disclose.

Very last time, Dolson, a starter for all 34 game titles, averaged nine.3 factors and 5.six rebounds and rated fourth in the league in subject-purpose proportion, finishing with a 51.8 % regular.

General manager James Wade has been adamant about returning as a lot of his 2019 squad as feasible for this period, so it comes as no surprise that he brought again Dolson, in particular after he traded Astou Ndour to the Wings previous week.

“Stefanie is a huge aspect of our id on both of those finishes of the floor, and off the flooring as nicely,” Wade said in a assertion. “She has confirmed to be a essential piece in our turnaround, and I couldn’t imagine going into 2020 without her.”

It was also declared that Dolson was a person of the 4 gamers picked to represent Team United states at the 2020 three-on-3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for following thirty day period in Bengaluru, India.

The news that Dolson will be a part of present-day WNBA gamers Napheesa Collier, Allisha Grey and Kelsey Plum at the intercontinental levels of competition will come on the heels of a United states Basketball 3-on-a few coaching camp, which took put in Chicago final 7 days.

