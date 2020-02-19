[Stefon Diggs eliminates all pics linked to Vikings from its Instagram account, which all over again generates industrial rumors – Up Information Info]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In what will look like a déjà vu for most Minnesota Vikings followers, it is progressively speculated that Stefon Diggs is not delighted with the workforce and may perhaps be searching for a further area to enjoy.

What induced the speculation this time: Diggs not too long ago deleted all the Viking-similar photographs from his Instagram account.

It also arrives a working day just after a cryptic information posted on Twitter on Saturday, declaring "matters get appealing." Nevertheless, Diggs is identified to publish cryptic tweets that feed professional speculation, even throughout the football season.

All through the initially aspect of the 2019 season, he actively expressed his dissatisfaction with his purpose in the Vikings offensive.

Diggs has just accomplished its initial 12 months of a 5-yr, $ 72 million deal extension that it signed with the Vikings in 2018.

