Steford Wives: All on me

Stephford Wives

All on me

A1M Records

Released: Friday 13 March

DL All available platforms

For the first time, Lifford’s wife, who was released from the war with Lodter, returned with the Symonds of Dong, bowing with the brand and heading to Jugier. Wayne Carey has been named as the first female director of the year. Trust me in 2020.

This band is clever glasses. Spending their time and writing some amazing tunes. Paying a few live glue to Manc’s underground focus. Two members old school. Two members found a new school, a flash. The last time I could not release it was almost a touchscreen band named. Get out of your head now. Nicos, Juan, Jarrod and Dor are here to stay. He is a very good, serious raw and contagious Indian post marker with a refreshing new guitar chord. The drums are on fire, especially three-quarter magical Solo that keeps the Topper Headon comparisons alive. For the happy part, the talking head, the evil, the fugitive, and all the dead Kennedy, steam ford wives combine the post-Kirk attitude with the 21st century. watch out. Got a point to prove.

Lead singer Nicos explains what it is. “All of them are the opposite of fairy tales. No happy ending. In a consumer-led capitalist society, when someone is undergoing increasing financial and social pressures, it is a rotten carrot that can easily fall into place when someone is transmitted. The story is a story of a low-income family, when they keep their heads above water and put a brave face on children, they ask for all the luxuries their friends have, but go outside. ”

“The rich have the advantage of being rich. Every time the poor have to climb the tall tiles, every time the poor man has a sense of failure and time in the open manhole. The hooks in the song represent a bad feeling, and the only way to explain the damage to the house and get out is to fall down and drown the traveler. Of course, the song is only a moment in human life. It is a moment of struggle or flight that requires action or submission. It’s the point before the return point is given. The main character is that anger is a powerful force, even when it comes to making family choices and not giving up. ”

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nmqcH0c5Hs (Embed)

Download and listen here.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

website

Live dates – (more to be announced soon)

April 25 – Scorpion – Cafe Ind

May May 2 – Manchester – ESP Launcher (The Eagle Salford)

May (TBC) – Manchester – HIV (Arnold) – Itogi Gig – EP

In the words of Wayne Carey, who writes to Luder instead of Winder. The author’s profile is here and you can catch it Website here

Related