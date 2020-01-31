Stella Artois founds a local artist studio at the Australian Open to celebrate the opening sponsorship

Belgian beer Stella Artois set up an artist’s studio at the 2020 Australian Open to celebrate its opening year as the competition’s official beer partner.

The studio created by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne with the title “The Life Artois – Captured Live” shows a work of art that reflects the good life at the Australian Open every day.

The artworks are inspired by photos taken and shared by fans. They are designed by four artists selected from the four Grand Slam nations. Timothy Hunt (UK), Marylou Faure (France), Cari Vander Yacht (USA) and Beci Orpin (AU).

After completion, the artworks are displayed in the gallery. The image is then reformatted and distributed via social media and OOH. There is also a limited number of prints available to fans.

In addition, the original prints will be auctioned at the end of the Australian Open to collect donations for combating bushfires.

“Life Artois is our new creative platform and a festival for the good life. As the official beer partner of the Australian Open, we found “The Life Artois – Captured Live” the perfect meeting point for our two brands and ambitions, “said Verity Jackson, Stella Artois’ brand manager.

// Presented in this article