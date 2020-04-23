Stella Meghie To Direct Authorized Whitney Houston Biopic

Stella Meghie, left, attends a screening of “The Weekend” all through 2019 Tribeca Film Competition on May possibly 03, 2019 in New York Town. Whitney Houston speaks throughout the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.Photograph: Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Visuals for Tribeca Film Competition), Kevin Winter (Getty Photographs)

It appears to be like like an authorized feature biopic is coming jointly for the late Whitney Houston.

In accordance to Deadline, Stella Meghie (The Weekend, The Photograph) is currently in negotiations to immediate the film titled, I Wanna Dance With Any person. Deadline also pointed out that Meghie “is a large admirer of Houston and chased this occupation hard.”

The future biopic is explained by producers as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and audio of the finest feminine R&B pop vocalist of all time, monitoring her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. When staying quite frank about the selling price that tremendous-stardom exacted, it will be both of those the prosperous and intricate saga of the lookup for the perfect marriage among tune and singer and viewers, and at the similar time the moving tale of a straightforward Jersey girl attempting to locate her way back home.”

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes, Bohemian Rhapsody) will pen the script as effectively as serve as producer. Joining the producer lineup will be Pat Houston on behalf of The Whitney Houston Estate, Key Wave and Clive Davis.

“The Estate of Whitney Houston is extra than elated to be associated with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney’s lifetime tale as we are,” Pat said in a statement on behalf of the Houston Estate. “Whitney’s legacy deserves only the most effective that can be specified. I stand with the hearts of these associates remaining the decided on ones to make a movie that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her, supplying you a rationale to continue to rejoice The Voice that we all fell in really like with and will cherish forever!”

G/O Media may get a fee

Meghie just lately added commentary to the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface struggle on Monday night, aptly tweeting, “It’s only right to conclusion on Whitney.” Tiny did we know that this tweet was layered.

“From all my personalized and experienced knowledge with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature dying, I know the full Whitney Houston tale has not still been instructed,” Davis pointed out in a assertion. “I am so happy that Anthony McCarten has fully commited to a no holds barred, musically abundant screenplay that lastly reveals the complete Whitney whose vocal genius deeply afflicted the entire world when she fiercely battled the demons that have been to be her undoing”.

Twitter reacted to the information and though numerous had been joyful for Meghie’s new high-profile gig, there was some criticism in regard to the choice of a white male screenwriter.

Of course, the subsequent major news will be—who will land the purpose of the iconic songstress? Whether it is a very well-identified actress or an undiscovered expertise, all eyes will absolutely be on her.