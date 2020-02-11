Stellar chardonnay, premium crop of pinot noir La Crema

The first pinot noir I can ever remember was made by La Crema.

So when I had the chance to interview Craig McAllister, La Crema’s chief winemaker, I jumped into it. We met for lunch last month at The Crown Tavern in central Manchester during New Hampshire Wine Week.

McAllister brought several wines, including La Crema gems with one vineyard Saralee’s Vineyard Chardonnay and Shell Ridge Pinot Noir. The premium wines will soon be added to the La Crema line that is sold in stores of the state of N.H.

“We love making our wines, from the entry level to the premium brands,” he said. “But it is really the wines with one vineyard that open people’s eyes to La Crema and what we can produce.”

The artisanal winery, founded in 1979, focuses primarily on chardonnay and pinot noir of coastal climate vineyards in cool climate in Sonoma and Monterey, as well as the Willamette Valley in Oregon. An excellent La Crema Brut Rosé “champagne” ($ 40) was added in 2016, and McAllister said that a new vintage Blanc de Blanc from 2016 is two years away from the release.

McAllister, 51, is a New Zealand university-educated enologist who married a Californian woman he met in 2007 on his first trip to La Crema. In 2009 the winery hired him full time and eight years later he was promoted to lead a team of four winemakers.

When he’s done tasting 40-50 wines a day, McAllister likes to settle down at home with a beer (or gin and tonic) and cook a barbecue for his wife and their three children. He likes to play golf.

Producing a La Crema wine, he said, involves many team tests, identifying good clonal blends, and perfecting quality in each bottle. When I asked McAllister who made the final decision about a wine, he said, “I prefer that we agree, and it usually happens. … These people are all at the top of their games. My job is not to say, “We make a wine that I like.” (Rather, it is making the best wine that we can make from the best fruit so that people enjoy La Crema wines. “

February 12, 2020 – La Crema winemaker Craig McAllister. Photo Jim Campanini

The philosophy is fairly simple, McAllister said. “We want people to keep coming back (to our wines), maybe starting at the entry level ($ 14- $ 20) and then moving on to our premium wines ($ 35 – $ 70).”

Below are three La Crema wines tasted with McAllister which I highly recommend.

Saralee’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2016, Russian River Valley, $ 38.99 – Gravelly loam and clay form the bottom of the misty 264-hectare vineyard dedicated to mainly Chardonnay. Four clonal species were primarily selected in this vintage to offer unique properties of green apple, stone fruit, scent and minerality. Nine months old in French oak (27% new), the wine is elegantly supple, lively and tasteful (apple and lemon). It ends with an attractive hazelnut nut.

Pinot Noir 2016, Russian River Valley, $ 40 – McAllister says that day-to-night temperature fluctuations of 40-50 degrees are common in the nine coastal vineyards where the wine’s grapes come from. The cooling process reduces “heat” hours, which leads to the slow, steady, deeper development of the pinot noir. La Crema’s characteristic richness is unmissable here, with clear cherry plum tones on a velvety fame. A nice cola kick adds to the long finish.

Shell Ridge Pinot Noir 2015, $ 50 – Here is an example of a “personality” wine powered by a vineyard. Shell Ridge, named after ancient sea shells found in sandy soils, sits shorter and in the middle of two higher coastal ridges that get most of the airy ocean from the ocean. A rainy growing season declined, but McAllister said that the warmer location of Shell Ridge produced higher concentrated fruit. The intensity takes over in this ruby ​​red wine with immense blackberry, cranberry orange and licorice aromas. The texture is refined, soft. A striking Shell Ridge minerality comes to the fore in a delightful aftertaste.