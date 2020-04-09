Steph Curry FaceTimes Oakland ICU Nurse, ‘I Saw You In My Jersey!’

Breaking News

Wonderful moment from Steph Curry … found out about an ICU nurse in the lines ahead of the COVID-19 fight wearing her jersey for inspiration.

And SHE SHOWS YOUR RIGHT !!

Awesome video … Steph came Shelby Delaney before she began her shift at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland on Wednesday.

Waiting for your permission to load Facebook Video.

“I can’t thank God for what you did and the sacrifice, the unselfishness and the way everyone met,” Steph told her.

“Thank you so much for what you did, your heart and the inspiration you gave for everyone.”

Shelby caught Steph’s attention after she posted a picture on social media last week that showed she was wearing her Warriors jersey under her inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I found myself helpless and defeated,” Shelby wrote last week … “It was at that moment that I realized that I had to summon my serviceman to be a part of the solution. “

Steph clearly appreciated it – and felt compelled to thank her in person.

Oh, and when he called … he was still rockin ‘Curry gear – right up to the shoes.

“I see you’re still in my jersey,” Curry said.

Delany smiled – and then thanked Steph.

“I want to thank you for how inspiring I am … especially when I first started my work here, it was a real learning curve, there are two people you try to make sure they don’t die at moving on, and a lot of difficult things going on in the family. There are times when I just want to stop, stop. ”

“That’s when I started wearing the jersey. That said, it was the only way I could collect my energy, reminding myself that I got it.”

After the call, Delany went to the hospital.

#Bayani.