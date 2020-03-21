Stephan James Stars in New Quibi Collection

#FreeRayshawn trailer: Stephan James stars in new Quibi series

Quibi has launched the formal trailer for govt producer Antoine Fuqua’s forthcoming thriller drama #Freerayshawn, showcasing a gentleman who’s hoping to prove his innocence as he and his relatives get trapped in their condominium with the law enforcement striving to arrest him. Starring Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne, you can test out the video in the participant under!

#Freerayshawn tells the story of a youthful, black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn (James) who is established up by New Orleans law enforcement on a drug offer, operates for his lifetime, and takes refuge inside of his apartment constructing with his girlfriend and kid. With New Orleans PD and the SWAT crew exterior ready to storm his dwelling, a social media frenzy begins as local community customers and news outlets arrive at the scene.

For the duration of this escalating mayhem, a sympathetic cop named Steven Poincy (Fishburne) plays the part of negotiator, and, above the program of 1 brutally tense working day, Steven tries to get Rayshawn to calmly surrender in purchase to stay away from an escalation of needless violence.

The series stars Golden Globe nominee Stephan James (Homecoming, If Beale Street Could Discuss) and Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum). It will also feature Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) as Tyisha, Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) as Sgt. Mike Trout, and Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill Property) as Detective Lincoln.

#FreeRayshawn is directed by Seith Mann from a script penned by Mark Maurino. It is government created by Antoine Fuqua (Training Working day) together with Fuqua Films’ David Boorstein and Kat Samick, Mann, and Justin Bursch. Fuqua Films will co-develop with Sony Photos Tv.

Quibi, which is limited for “Quick Bites” is scheduled to have its start on April 6, 2020, with previously much more than a billion pounds lifted from its buyers. The streaming service, started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is set to attribute sequence that run two to four hours in size and are broken down into components that are no lengthier than 10 minutes in length.