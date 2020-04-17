Stephanie From LazyTown Is Now A TikTok Queen & I Love That For Her

In *quite* 2020 news, Stephanie from the Icelandic children show LazyTown is the most current nostalgic star to turn into a TikTok feeling and we really cannot support but stan.

Chloe Lang, now 18, 1st gained our hearts as Stephanie on the wild children’s television demonstrate LazyTown. Even though the display 1st premiered back in 2004, Chloe only played Stephanie in the afterwards seasons in 2013 and 2014. And now, six yrs after the ultimate episode aired, Lang is again on our screens as a TikTok queen.

If you’re unfamiliar with the present, LazyTown was an English-language Icelandic young ones clearly show combining dwell-motion, CGI animation and puppetry to make a actually insane musical show.

Lang was one particular of two actresses who stared as the pink-haired Stephanie on the show, and now she’s donning the pink wig yet again in some really *checks kiss* TikTok videos.

She to start with exposed her accurate id in a “Cooking By The Book” video clip, in which she drops it like whatever she’s cooking is scorching scorching.

“Gotta do the cooking by the ebook,” she captioned the video.

If that was not ample, she also exposed her identity in a video clip dubbed with our queen Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track Savage.

“NOT conceited, just Experienced to hop on the development,” she captioned the now-viral online video.

The video clip has amassed a staggering 17.7 million views, proving that persons are even now obsessed with this fucked up children present.

She also gifted us this unbelievable throwback from the present that ~designed~ her.

The now 18-year-outdated actress also posts non-costumed videos, but they really do not pretty hit you in the feels like these extraordinary throwbacks. This is the content material we have to have appropriate now. Just take us again to our youth when we have been allowed to leave the house, but alternatively chose to sit in entrance of the television all day watching LazyTown.

