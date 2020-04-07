Stephanie Grisham Out as Press Secretary: Reaction, Criticism

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Gissam found herself at the center of a news cycle on Tuesday night after she left the post, with former campaign spokesman Trump Kayleigh McEnany set as its replacement.

The news was the focus of skeptical critics on Twitter who asked what the White House actually did while holding the post.

“How do you leave a job you’ve never done?” CNN commentator Keith Boykin He wrote.

Gissam, who never gave a press conference during her tenure as press secretary, leaked to social media amid news of her departure:

Stephanie Grisham has no speeches at the C-SPAN Video Library … https: //t.co/yIWlH3r8cw pic.twitter.com/Q4KHVDHAHA

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Gissam: Twice as many DUIs as press releases. Lots of heritage.

Stephanie Grisham quits a job she never did.

How do you leave a job you never did? https: //t.co/AB3N1uepFG

Where in Fox’s “news” will it work? https://t.co/SIRTREpK1I

Stephanie Grisham was paid by taxpayers to do softball interviews on Fox News. https://t.co/kVn9gEf36b

I thought Grisham’s removal was good news, but his reservation has no press conferences.

And so Stephanie Gissam turns into a Terrorist Question: She was the White House Press Secretary, but she never made a press release.

The term of stephanie grisham as press secretary, in the form of gif pic.twitter.com/ZJMaFpiNqW

Stephanie Grisham OUT as … press secretary? It’s correct? Who will be next? #TheCelebrityAppresident pic.twitter.com/GgYlcYc87b

Who is Stephanie Grisham?

I never heard her. And

The Daily Beast Lachlan Markay noted that, among the critical tweets, Grisham threw her body between North Korean security forces to let the American public push into a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un:

The time when Stephanie Grisham literally dug up North Korean security forces in order to get the American gallery at a Trump-Kim event on DMZ pic.twitter.com/EU1KNu23e7

