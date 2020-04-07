Stephanie Grisham stepped down as secretary at the White House

(WASHINGTON) – White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stepped down from her post after not holding a press conference.

Grisham will take up a new role as head of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She continues to represent the president’s wife while holding the position of chief press officer and director of communications at the White House since June last year.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

The compromise comes at a time when the president is facing a major crisis in his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sara Sanders and Sean Spicer, has had no problems during the outbreak of coronavirus and since Mark Meadows, the new chief of staff, has taken control.

Meadows is currently considering a number of new issues, including former Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Pentagon spokesman Alyssa Farah, according to two people familiar with the program. they discussed the nature of anonymity for private discussion.

Grisham and the White House press department did not respond to requests.

