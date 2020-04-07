Stephanie Grisham steps down as White House spokesman

WASHINGTON—White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham has resigned in less than a year and has announced that she will be Chief of Staff for Melania Trump’s First Lady.

“We are pleased to return Stephanie to the team in this new role,” First Lady said in a statement. “She has been a leader of the administration and a true leader since day one, and I know she excels as Chief of Staff.”

According to the White House adviser, she will be replaced by Trump loyalty and Trump’s campaign’s national spokesperson Kaley McKenny.

Grisham, appointed successor to Sarah Sanders in June 2019, did not hold one press briefing at the White House during her ten-month tenure as a reporter secretary. However, she frequently appeared on Fox News from Washington, DC’s network bureau, not from the northern lawn of the White House, where many other government officials go for television appearances.

White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham listens as President Trump talks to reporters about the South Loans in the White House on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Andrew Harnick / AP

CNN first reported the departure of Grisham on Tuesday morning. “I’m honored to serve both the president and the first lady of the administration,” Mr. Grisham said in a White House statement. She also suggested that multiple exchanges might be needed. Grisham technically combined the role of White House Communications Director and spokesman.

“My replacement will be announced shortly, and I will stay in the West Wing to help ensure a smooth transition if necessary,” she said.

Sources told CBS News that Makenaney and the Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah were the top candidates to replace Grisham. Previously, Farah played the premier communication role of new staff Mark Meadows and Vice President of Mike Pence.

Grisham’s resignation was a few days after Mark Meadows was appointed chief of staff. A former MP from North Carolina and one of the President’s best allies at Capitol Hill, Meadows has replaced Mick Malbany, who has served as a performer for over a year.

“My replacement will be announced shortly and will stay at the West Wing to assist with a smooth transition if necessary,” Grisham said in a press release sent by email. She did not respond to various attempts to comment further.

A major reshuffle of staff has surprised White House staff, many of whom work from home, due to COVID-19 social distance guidelines. One staff member told CBS News that he was simply “don’t know” because he was locked in with his family. Another staff member was identified from an East Wing press release sent out Tuesday morning.

Grisham was increasingly marginalized during the outbreak of the coronavirus, with Vice President spokesperson Katie Miller playing a more prominent role.

Grisham was one of the remaining holdovers of the White House who worked on Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential election, before becoming a trusted advisor to the First House and serving a dual role in White House reporter secretary and communication. Served as Communication Director. director.

Her departure came in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, and it has caused the country to fuss as public health officials havetened to limit the spread of the disease. Trump has appeared on television almost daily on a brief reporter on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. After visiting Trump’s South Florida resort, Maralago, Grisham had contacted members of a Brazilian delegation who tested positive for coronavirus, and was conducting a self-quarantine at home. She tested negative for COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

— CBS News’ Weijia Jiang contributed to this report.

. [TagsToTranslate] Stephanie Grisham